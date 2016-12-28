LAHORE

Additional District and Sessions Judge Arif Mujahid on Tuesday sought police record of a kidnapping case.

Badami Bagh police had booked Muhammad Ali, a rickshaw driver by profession on the charges of kidnapping a girl. In this regard, Muhammad Ali had filed his bail application before the court of said judge. The judge after receiving bail application of Ali has sought case record from Badami Bagh police.

remand granted: A Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday granted physical remand of one Faisal Ali for three days, accused of murdering a person and throwing body in the canal.

The police had booked Faisal over the charges of murdering 18-year old Saqib and throwing his body into the canal. The police produced the accused before the court and sought his physical remand. The court has granted physical remand of Faisal by December 30, directing police to submit investigation report till that date.

Bail granted: A judicial magistrate Tuesday granted bail to one Wilson Siddique accused of keeping one and half litre of liquor illegally.

The court granted bail to the accused over submission of surety bonds of Rs 50,000.

A case was registered against Wilson. However, he filed his bail application stating that he is innocent and has nothing to do with charges against him. The court after hearing his arguments granted bail with directions to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000.

0



0







Court seeks police record in abduction case was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174913-Court-seeks-police-record-in-abduction-case/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Court seeks police record in abduction case" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174913-Court-seeks-police-record-in-abduction-case.