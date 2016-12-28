Print Story
December 28, 2016 Lahore
LAHORE
The Departmental Promotion Committee of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) promoted nine officers on Tuesday. The LDA officials said Additional Director General (HQ MS Samia Saleem in the chair has promoted six sub-engineers (BS-16) to the post of assistant director (Engineering/ BS-17) and three computer officers (BS-16) to the post of assistant director (computer /BS-17). The six promoted sub-engineers included Fatie Rizwan, Sohail Mumtaz Alvi, Muhammad Khalid Rafique, Agha Saleem Durani, Irfan Sohail and Muhammad Riaz Akhtar while the three promoted computer officers are Muhammad Ayub, Sohail Ahmad and Imran Akhtar.