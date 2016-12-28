LAHORE

The Lahore Arts Council with the collaboration of Danish Centre for Culture & Development (CKU) has planned to organise an exhibition of the restored paintings of great artists. The event “Saving the Dying Art” will be held for the duration of three days starting from December 29 to 31 at Alhamra Art Gallery.

The driving force behind this exhibition is to capacitate and transfer knowledge on the subject matter concerning the preservation and basic conservation of art in Pakistan. Thirty-three paintings that are considered a national treasure have been restored in this work. The renowned works of Sadqain, Ustad Allah Baksh, and Saeed Akhtar together with several others will be exhibited. The event will be held under the supervision of Lahore Alhamra Arts Council’s Executive Director Atta Muhammad Khan and Director Arts & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi. The Chairman of Alhamra Arts Council Kamran Lashari will inaugurate the exhibition.

