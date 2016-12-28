LAHORE

Foggy conditions with cold continued in the provincial capital while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country. They said light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand division while foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours. They said no rainfall was recorded at any place across the country. They said Tuesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -09°C while in Lahore maximum temperature was 24 C and humidity was 26 per cent.

