Abdul Aziz Mughal, father of Dr Tahira Mughal, Controller Examinations of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), has passed away.

Late Abdul Aziz retired as director general, Sports Punjab. He was the father of Director Sports Humaira Mughal and Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, Peshawar, CEO Muhammad Tahir Aziz. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered today at 10am at his residence, 218- B-I Township, Lahore.

0



0







Obituary was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174909-Obituary/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Obituary" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174909-Obituary.