LAHORE

Former governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that corruption, injustice and oppression have placed hurdles in the way of national progress.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, former governor said the rule of law was essential for Pakistan. He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was fighting for national objectives instead of individual imperatives.

Time will come when corruption, injustice and oppression will be vindicated and Pakistan will move ahead on the way of progress and development, he said.

