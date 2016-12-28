LAHORE

A woman died and her husband suffered injuries when their speeding bike collided with a trailer in the Manga Mandi area on Tuesday.

Victims Shahzad along with his wife Yasmeen was passing through Manga Mandi on a bike. He lost control over the bike due to speeding and his bike dashed into a trailer. As a result, he and his wife suffered injuries. They were rushed to hospital where Yasmeen was pronounced.

Four injured in roof collpase: Four people were injured when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed near Suggian Ferozewala.

Rescuers pulled the injured out of the debris and admitted them to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

Traffic rules awareness: The DIG Traffic, Lahore, has said that people are being educated by traffic wardens regarding traffic rules on daily basis.

He directed th SPs and DSPs to arrange traffic awareness campaign to educate the youth. He directed the sector in-charges and patrol officers to educate people on roads through public address system. He said asked the education unit to arrange lectures on traffic awareness in schools, colleges, commercial centres and other institutions on daily basis.

