CPSP launches newborn resuscitation programme

LAHORE

A launching ceremony of “Newborn Resuscitation Programme” was held on Tuesday at College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), regional centre, Lahore, with the collaboration of Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA).

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, CPSP senior vice-president, inaugurated the programme along with Dr Sajid Chaudhry, APPNA president, Prof Mahmood Ayyaz, director, National Residency Programme, CPSP, Dr Ayesha Najib, APPNA Course Chair and

Dr Najma Afzal, MPA, APPNA adviser and member of Provincial Standing Committee on Health.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said that with the implementation of preventive measures during the birth of newborn the morality rate could be minimised in the rural areas. He also welcomed Dr Najma Afzal Khan and appreciated the assurance given by her for providing full support to the programme at the government level. He also thanked Dr Ayesha Najib for managing this programme.

Dr Najma Afzal Khan congratulated the organisers on launching the first Newborn Resuscitation Programme. She assured that she would try her best to spread this programme to all 36 districts of Punjab.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal highlighted the achievements of CPSP as the the first institution in the region that got the franchise of American College of Surgeons for ATLS, ACLS, BLS, etc. He said APPNA was the largest organisation known for transfer of technology.

Prof Gondal said CPSP was a self-reliant institution running its programmes without any external financial help. He also mentioned the collaboration between CPSP and HSE, Ireland, for inducting CPSP trainees in HSE programme. He said that 500 doctors would go to the UK through MTI scheme to work in various teaching medical institutions.

Prof Mahmood Ayyaz said that Prof. Zafar Ullah Chaudhry, CPSP president, had floated the idea of holding ATLS a long ago and he worked on it day and night. He said that launching of Newborn Resuscitation Programme (NRP) was great step to save the lives of newborns. Prof Tayyaba Khawar Butt would be the focal person for CPSP.

Dr Ayesha Najib said that the newborn mortality rate was very high in the country and this course would be helpful in reducing the mortality rate. She said newborn was highly vulnerable and one golden minute was the life saving minute. She said most of deliveries took place in home where there was no trained person to look after the newborn.

Dr Sajid Chaudhry, APPNA president-elect, said APPNA had over 18,000 members across the world. APPNA is involved in facilitating the visas for young physicians for America. APPNA also provides loan to the young doctors for various educational activities. APPNA is mostly engaged with medical profession and also involved in charitable works. “I am proud to collaborate with CPSP,” he said. He appreciated the efforts of Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and Dr Ayesha Najib for providing the opportunity to APPNA.

Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Prof Muhammad Tayyeb, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali, Prof Waris Farooka, Prof Ghulam Mustafa Arrain and other senior professors and doctors were also present.

UET facilitation centre: Centre for Energy, Research and Development (CERAD) of the University of Engineering and Technology has established a facilitation centre to attract attention of local market on products and technologies developed by CERAD and varsity’s Al-Khawarizmi Institute of Computer Science (KICS). Speaking on the occasion, CERAD director Dr Waqar Mahmood said the new centre would help extend indigenous technologies to manufacturing sector at large. He added this would not only enhance high tech capabilities but also provide research support to improve and upgrade the existing or desired products.

