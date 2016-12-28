LAHORE

At least 30 people were injured as a fire broke out in a sale point of plastic items on Wahdat Road in the Mustafa Town area on Tuesday.

It is early to say something about the cause of the fire but it seemed like a cylinder blast caused the fire, a rescue official said. Most of the injured were said to be the labourers who were working in an under-construction building. They were taken to Jinnah Hospital where the condition of four of them was stated to be critical. Rescuers doused the flames. However, all material at the place was reduced to ashes. According to an eyewitness, there were 10 to 12 gas cylinders placed with the boundary wall of the sale point which exploded with a bang and fire erupted. Women and children were busy in shopping at that time, the eyewitness said. The injured were identified as Abu Zar, 27, Mazhar, 22, Amir Niyamat, 40, Ibrar, 29, Zulfiqar, 50, Ahmad, 35, Shahbaz, 25, Aziz, 18, Amjad, 27, Fizan ,18, Wahab, 23, Sawan ,25, Saleem, 30, Afzal 23, Sohail, 25, Nadeem, 21, Ayub, S/o Azeem, 19 , Rehman Farooqi, 40, Arsalan Munir, 30, Ramiz, 22 ,Ali Azghar, 24, Shakeel, 25, Jamil, 24,Aqeel, 25 and a 23 year old man, unidentified so far.

Kite string seized: Mochi Gate police arrested a man and recovered 39 rolls of kite string from his possession. The arrested man was identified as Awais. Meanwhile, Ravi Road police arrested three alleged drug pushers; Shahzad, Irfan and Jehangir and seized over 1-kg charas. Naseerabad police arrested two alleged bootleggers Imran and Naeem and seized 200 bottles of liquor.

