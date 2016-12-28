Orders termination of GM; suspension of chief of contracts

LAHORE

Following unsatisfactory performance and delay in execution of clean drinking water projects across the province, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has removed top hierarchy of Punjab Saaf Pani Company.

Sources said the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the chief minister here Tuesday. The meeting was called to review performance of different government departments, including Lahore Parking Company, Saaf Pani Company, Wasa, Tepa and etc. The sources said the chief minister expressed severe anger over the performance of several departments and issued several hard orders.

The sources said the chief minister made Waseem Ajmal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Saaf Pani Company OSD during the meeting. He said the company had failed to initiate development projects in due course of time. The chief minister directed immediate termination of Saaf Pani Company’s General Manager Projects and Services Tariq Maqsood and suspension of Madam Shabnam, Chief of Contracts and Procurement, Saaf Pani Company.

The chief minister constituted a fact-finding committee headed by Kamran Shamas, BoD member of Saaf Pani Company to investigate the reasons behind delay in execution of projects of Saaf Pani Company. The sources said Ahad Cheema, former DG LDA, and Advocate General Punjab were also made members of the fact-finding committee. The committee was directed to fix responsibility too.

The sources said the chief minister became extremely angry over the performance of CEO Saaf Pani Company on the pretext that the company had failed to calculate estimated price for the contracts of water filtration plants across the province.

The sources revealed that it was for the second time that the tenders regarding 14 contracts in 10 districts could not be awarded because the company’s estimated total expenditure on these projects was Rs120 billion for which the Punjab government issued budget. However, after the company floated international tenders for this project, the lowest bid for the project was around Rs200 billion. Following this the tenders were cancelled and this top priority project of the Punjab government was delayed again. The meeting was informed that so far the company had installed 116 filtration plants in four tehsils in South Punjab under a pilot project. The chief minister said he wanted the company to install water filtration plants in every village and urban locality of the province till April 2018. He said that strict action would be taken against the officers/officials responsible for delay in government projects.

0



0







CM removes top hierarchy of Saaf Pani Company was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174902-CM-removes-top-hierarchy-of-Saaf-Pani-Company/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CM removes top hierarchy of Saaf Pani Company" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174902-CM-removes-top-hierarchy-of-Saaf-Pani-Company.