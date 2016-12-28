SC forms commission to inspect milk, water companies

Remarks it will take issue of distribution of contaminated milk and water to its logical end

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Tuesday remarked that it would take the issue of distribution of contaminated milk and water to its logical end.

The bench headed by designate Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar also formed local commission to inspect different milk and water companies and asked the Punjab Food Authority head to ensure completion of reports on samples taken from these companies.

Going through the reports proving contaminated material in milk produced and distributed by some companies, the judge snubbed officials of these companies saying that no one would be allowed to play with lives of innocent citizens.

Appearing before the court, petitioner Barrister Zafarullah Khan submitted that according to the laboratory report of Pakistan Council of Scientific Industrial Research, there is detergent powder and dangerous chemical particles in not only loose but also packed milk of some companies. He said authorities had failed to take action against the responsible for providing contaminated milk in the market. PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal appearing before the court submitted that they were taking action against the responsible companies. He said they had imposed hefty fines on some companies and issued orders of closure of some milk outlets. He said every person who was responsible was being dealt in accordance with the law. He said the PFA had sent 300 samples of water and 30 samples of packed and loose milk for laboratory test. At this, Justice Nisar remarked that the court was well aware of the capacity of the laboratory test of the PFA which had only a scale and some other irrelevant items. He said the PFA laboratory had no modern machine to conduct tests. The court directed the PFA to present sample reports of milk and water on next date of hearing. The court also directed the local commission to submit comprehensive report after inspecting these companies. The court adjourned the hearing.

AGP's help sought in PHA case: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought assistance of attorney general of Pakistan and advocate general of Punjab on questions raised on Parks and Horticulture Authority’s powers regarding installation of billboards/outdoor advertisements. A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed was hearing a petition against issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for installation of publicity boards by Faisalabad district administration. The bench observed that a previous order regarding removal of giant billboards in Karachi had changed the face of the city.

However, the bench said it was not going to pass any direct order in Faisalabad case and would hear the advertisement companies first. Justice Azmat Saeed said it was astonishing that the government appeared to be afraid of action against the advertisement companies. The bench issued notices to the companies for next hearing. The bench observed that the court wanted to know that as to how the billboards of such immense sizes, which endangered public life and property, were permitted to be installed at public places.

The bench directed the attorney general and advocate general to appear in person on next hearing and assist the court on powers of the PHA with regard to giving permission for installation of billboards.

