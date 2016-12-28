Print Story
Steps to resolve KWSB staffers' issues ordered
December 28, 2016
Karachi
The managing director of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, Misbahuddin Farid, has directed all senior officers to resolve problems of the board’s employees on a merit basis.
He said this while addressing officers at a meeting that reviewed welfare issues of the employees in his office on Tuesday.
Farid said cleanliness arrangements should made in their residential areas and the employees should be given health care in particular.