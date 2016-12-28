Health expert urges parents to encourage their children

Dr Billo says parents’ patience and persistence will make their kids successful

Around 63 per cent mothers in Pakistan do not follow the Quranic injunction of the two-year breastfeeding period, which is the birthright of every child, claimed a renowned paediatrician and health expert on Tuesday.

“In an Islamic country, where 98 per cent of the population is Muslim, only 37 per cent women breastfeed their children, and that too for only six months,” Prof Dr Abdul Ghaffar Billo told a group of young parents while delivering a talk on ‘Raise Your Children the Right Way’ at a local school in the city.

Dr Billo, who is the senior-most paediatrician and a pioneer of paediatric health services in Pakistan, was invited by the Dar-e-Arqam School in FB Area to address young parents and advise them as to how to raise their children, some of them with congenital mental disabilities, to make them successful and responsible citizens.

“Give love and affection to your child. Never scold them; instead, encourage them for good things and spend time with them, and they would become the most successful people in the world,” he told the mothers present in the lecture hall, adding that they should avoid feeding them animal or powdered milk by depriving them of their birthright of breastfeeding.

He said psychological issues, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or attention deficit disorder, among the children were arising due to excessive use of processed food, high amount of sugar in the form of carbonated drinks, preservatives, chemicals in commercial food and excessive time spent in front of electronic screens. He asked the mothers to keep their children away from junk food and electronic screens to prevent them from developing psychological issues.

“Brainwash your child with small messages all the time. Teach him good things and deeds. Keep on doing this. Your patience and persistence would bring up a nice and successful human being,” he said, and urged mothers to keep children away from TV, computer and mobile screens, as it would “ruin their lives and would not help in any way in their practical lives”.

Speaking about children with special needs facing problems like dyslexia, autism and down syndrome, he claimed that children with these mental conditions should go to the same schools as the “normal” children, adding that it was the responsibility of the educational institutions to hire special trainers and instructors for such kids so that they could be taught and raised along with the other children.

“Even a dyslexic child can be a doctor. My own daughter was dyslexic, but I worked on her, spent time on her and helped her overcome the problems in learning, and she became a successful doctor,” he said, adding that history was a witness to the fact that children with ADHD, dyslexia and other issues could become successful people when their parents and teachers paid heed to their problems and helped them overcome their shortcomings.

He said that even children with special needs were gifted in some ways, and it was up to their parents and teachers to identify their talents and to polish them so that such children could be trained and honed in such a way that they could become masters of their gifts.

0



0







Health expert urges parents to encourage their children was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174893-Health-expert-urges-parents-to-encourage-their-children/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Health expert urges parents to encourage their children" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174893-Health-expert-urges-parents-to-encourage-their-children.