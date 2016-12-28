An eight-year-old boy died after he was run over by a car in Landhi, rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

Munawwar, son of Anwer, was hit by the speeding vehicle near the Koohi Goth football ground.

His body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre fo a postmortem examination.

Another road crash in Landhi claimed the life of a motorcyclist and injured a passerby after they were hit by a speeding lorry near the the Manzil Pump. According to Edhi sources, the motorcyclist, identified as Muhammad Rabi, 55, died on the spot. The deceased and the injured were shifted to the JPMC.

