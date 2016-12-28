Paramilitary Rangers claimed arresting six criminals, including members of a banned outfit, in raids conducted in various parts of the city on Tuesday.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said paramilitary soldiers conducted raids in Orangi Town, Korangi, Clifton and Baldia Town, and arrested six criminals, including one affiliated with a banned outfit and a robber.

Illegal weapons and ammunition were said to have been found on the suspects.

Two days ealrier, Rangers officials had detained 14 suspects, including alleged gangsters associated with the Lyari gang warfare, during targeted raids in different parts of Karachi and Hyderabad.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said Rangers soldiers conducted targeted raids in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Old Golimar, Taj Complex and Korangi areas.

During the above-mentioned operations, six suspected criminals were arrested: one affiliated with a banned organisation, one a suspected Lyari-based gangster, one extortionist and three robbers. The force also seized illegal arms and ammunitions from the suspects.

The spokesman said Rangers soldiers also conducted targeted raids in the Korangi, Hyderi, Zaman Town, Gulshan and Golimar areas.

During the above-mentioned operations, five suspected criminals were arrested: one associated with a militant wing of a political party, a Lyari-based gangster, two extortionists and a robber. The force also seized illegal arms and ammunitions from the suspects.

Two suspects with weapons were also arrested during snap checking in a Karachi locality. Meanwhile, during a Rangers raid in the Latifabad area of Hyderabad, a suspected terrorist was arrested with arms and ammunition.

Two ‘robbers’ arrested

Two robbers, Kashif and Asghar, were arrested in an injured condition following an encounter, claimed officials of the Sharafi Goth police station on Tuesday, PPI adds.

The police claimed that head constable Shahid, was on his way home in a plain dress when the bandits tried to loot him on gunpoint, in Mansehra Colony.

However, the policeman resisted the attempt and managed to injure two of the three dacoits after a shootout; the third accomplice fled.

Two pistols were also recovered from them; further investigations were under way, police sources said.

