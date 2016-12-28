CM leaves for China for inclusion of KCR, other projects in CPEC

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with his three cabinet members and senior provincial government officers, left for China on Tuesday night to attend a meeting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor).

The chief minister returned to Karachi by a special flight just after attending the death anniversary ceremony of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. He later left for China to attend the CPEC-related Joint Committee for Cooperation (JCC) meeting.

He was accompanied by ministers Manzoor Wassan, Jam Khan Shoro and Syed Nasir Shah, as well as Additional Chief Secretary (Dev) M Waseem, Energy Secretary Agha Wasif, Transport Secretary Taha Farooqi, Sindh Board of Investment Chairperson Naheed Memon and others.

In China, Shah would give a presentation to the JCC to pave the way for the inclusion of three important projects in the CPEC. The projects are the Keti Bandar power park and special Jetty, the Karachi Circular Railway and a Special Economic Zone at Dhabeji.

Due to the serious efforts of the chief minister, the federal government has already approved the inclusion of the Keti Bandar and Karachi Circular Railway projects in the CPEC, and the Chinese authorities have also shown interest in revitalising the long-delayed KCR project.

Before departing for China, Chief Minister Shah said that he would present the case of the provincial government on the projects seriously at the JCC meeting and hopefully the projects would be approved and made part of the CPEC.

He hoped to return with good news for the people of Sindh and the rest of the country.

On December 23 speaking in a meeting with a Chinese delegation, led by Chinese External Security Director General Liu Guangyuan, an d comprising Consul General of China in Karachi Wang Yu, the deputy consul general and 12 other members, at the CM House, Chief Minister Shah had said that he was giving priority to the security of Chinese people working on different projects both under and CPEC and otherwise.

“We are raising a special force of 2,000 ex-army men for the security of the Chinese workers.”

The chief minister was assisted by provincial ministers Jam Khan Shoro and Syed Nasir Shah, principal secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, energy secretary Agha Wasif and others.

The delegation discussed the security issues faced by the Chinese people already working in Sindh on different projects.

Shah said that he was providing over security even to those Chinese who were working on non-CPEC and non-governmental projects. “I have already issued instructions to the police to provide special security to the Chinese workers working here,” he said and added that over 800 Chinese were working on energy projects of Thar and they had been given a force of over 150 policemen for security.

He urged the visiting Chinese delegation to support him to include Keti Bander and the Karachi Circular Railways projects in the CPEC projects. “The prime minister has approved the Keti Bandar Project for the CPEC and the project has been included in the agenda of the forthcoming Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of CPEC projects,” he added.

The delegation assured the chief minister that they would recommend the Chinese authorities to include the KCR and Keti Bandar and Special Economic Corridor projects in the CPEC.

The meeting was told that within the next few months around 100 different Chinese enterprise firms would start their work in Sindh under the CPEC.

