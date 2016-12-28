Judicial body to probe Sindh’s drinking water woes

Commission formed on SC orders will also investigate absence of sanitation

facilities and a healthy environment in the province

The Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday the formation of a commission comprising high court judges to conduct an in-depth probe into the authorities’ failure to provide clean drinking water, sanitation facilities and a healthy environment to the people of Sindh.

Besides presenting its findings on the water supply and sanitation situation, the commission will also examine the statutory role played by the Sindh Environment Protection Agency on the issues mandated to it under the Sindh Environment Protection Act, 2014.

The commission will speak with officials and collect material from the relevant organisations including all civic and land-owing agencies. The federal and provincial governments including any department under their control will be bound to cooperate with the commission.

The court formed the commission while hearing a petition seeking the provision of clean drinking water and a healthy environment to the citizens of Sindh.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim observed that it was a serious issue given that the situation in other parts of Sindh could be gauged from the fact that not even the citizens of provinces capital were being supplied clean drinking water.

The petitioner, Shahab Usto, submitted that the provincial government had created a northern Sindh urban service in 2009-10 for sustainable water supply, a sewerage system and solid waste services in a safe, efficient and effective manner in eight districts including Sukkur, New Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Ghotki.

He submitted that the organisation was created by obtaining $500 million from the Asian Development Bank but it had not benefited the public and instead contaminated underground water.

He added that the residents of these districts were forced to consume contaminated water.

The petitioner submitted that the provision of clean drinking water was an issue of public importance which had a direct nexus with the fundamental rights of the residents of Sindh not only in the eight districts but also those living in lower Sindh.

He requested the court to forma commission to probe into the matter.

Chief secretary Rizwan Memon told the court that the local government in collaboration with other departments and organisations was making efforts to address the issues of clean drinking water, sewerage system, and solid waste through the recently set up local councils.

He submitted that the provincial government was taking steps to provide adequate resources to the councils for serving the public.

The chief secretary submitted that after the establishment of the new councils, the elected representatives had assumed their charge and the provincial government had increased the share of the councils from Rs43 billion to Rs60 billion for improving the basic services of water supply, sewerage system and garbage collection.

Besides, he added, a tranche of two loans, one of $140 million and the other of $139.8 million, had been acquired for further investment in eight cities in northern Sindh and the complete revamping of the existing municipal services.

Advocate general Sindh Zamir Ghumro submitted that a system was in place and efforts were being made to provide clean drinking water to citizens. The chief secretary and advocate general said they had no reservations over the formation of the commission.

The court observed that a commission needed to be formed to probe into the allegations in the petition and submit an inquiry report. The court requested the Sindh High Court chief justice to nominate serving judges fir the commission under the Order XXXII of the Supreme Court Rules 1980 within a week. The commission will submit its report six weeks from the date of its notification. The commission will hold the inquiry on a day-to-day basis and exercise all the powers of the high court inclusive of those conferred under Code of Civil Procedure.

0



0







Judicial body to probe Sindh’s drinking water woes was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174888-Judicial-body-to-probe-Sindhs-drinking-water-woes/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Judicial body to probe Sindh’s drinking water woes" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174888-Judicial-body-to-probe-Sindhs-drinking-water-woes.