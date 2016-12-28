Briefs

TPL Life Lounge introduced

News Desk

KARACHI: TPL Life Insurance is now providing access to an exclusively designed TPL Life Lounge & Healthcare Services for its customers at Ziauddin Hospital, a statement said on Tuesday.

The unveiling ceremony of the newly-opened TPL Life Lounge at Ziauddin Hospital took place with the core management of TPL Life Insurance and various dignitaries of the hospital.

“TPL Life Exclusive Lounge at Ziauddin Hospital is indicative of our commitment to introduce ‘real’ value-added offerings to our customers. We believe that this facility will be a significant leap in taking care of our valued customers when it really matters,” said Faisal Abbasi, CEO of TPL Life.

“We are thankful to Ziauddin Hospital and its management for sharing the same vision as TPL Life’s, ie, ensuring our customers experience the best of care when they visit the hospital. This indeed is a very happy moment for all of us,” he added.

Punjab governor meets LCCI chief

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has said that the country would become self-sufficient in power generation by 2018, as a lot of development is being made in the energy sector.

Talking to LCCI President Abdul Basit and members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday, he said the tourism industry is booming, while reforms in the agriculture sector are paving the way for agriculture revolution.

Rajwana assured the business community of cooperation and said that he would take up the issue of disparity in electricity and gas tariffs between the provinces with the prime minister.

Basit said that Pakistani industry is in deep trouble in the international market because of high input cost.

As electricity is an important raw material of the industry the government should provide power to the industry on subsidised rates to boost declining exports, he said, adding that gas and electricity tariff should be uniformed throughout the country.

South Korea’s exports seen up

SEOUL: South Korea´s exports are expected to have risen for a second straight month in December, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, on rising commodity prices and as global demand picks up.

The median forecast from the poll was for South Korean exports to rise 6.4 percent in December in dollar terms from a year earlier, accelerating from a 2.5 percent growth in November, which was the first gain since August this year.

Policymakers in Seoul have been upbeat over recent shipment figures, with trade minister Joo Hyung-hwan saying last week exports are expected to post their first quarterly rise in two years in the fourth quarter of 2016."A rise in semiconductor prices and efforts to make up for strikes (at Hyundai Motor) earlier this year are expected to have boosted exports," said Park Ok-hee, an economist at IBK Securities.

Next year, South Korean exports may post their first gain for the whole year for the first time since 2014 as the global economy rebounds, but protectionist policies and financial instability in China pose risks, said Lee Sang-jae, chief economist at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Imports in December were forecast to be 6.8 percent higher than a year earlier, the survey showed, slowing from a 9.3 percent rise in November.

The poll also forecast annual consumer inflation in December at 1.3 percent, steady from November but still below the central bank´s inflation target of 2 percent.

Industrial output in November was estimated to have bounced up by a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent in monthly terms, up from a preliminary 1.7 percent fall reported in October, mirroring the boost in exports that month.

The industrial output data will be published on Dec. 29, while inflation figures are due on Dec. 30. Trade data will be published on Jan. 1.

China industry profits grow

BEIJING: China´s industrial sector showed the strongest profit growth in three months in November, suggesting the world´s second-largest economy was improving, though policymakers noted gains were too dependent on rebounding prices for oil products, iron and steel.

Industrial profits have had a solid rebound this year after falling last year, boosted by a recovery in commodity prices as supply tightened due to a capacity reduction drive and an infrastructure boom.

Profits in November rose 14.5 percent to 774.6 billion yuan ($111 billion) from a year ago, the highest since August´s record 19.5 percent spike, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday.

Profits in October rose 9.8 percent. Industrial profits rose 9.4 percent in the first 11 months from a year earlier, up from 8.6 percent in January-October. "Industrial profits rose relatively fast due to a lower base last year, and the growth was overly reliant on a price rebound in raw material industries such as oil refining, and iron and steel," He Ping, an NBS official, said in a note accompanying the data.

Profits in manufacturing rose 13.7 percent for January-November from a year earlier, while those for the ferrous metal processing industry as well as oil and nuclear fuel refining more than tripled.

Producer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than five years in November as prices of coal, steel and other building materials soared, boosting industrial profits and giving firms more cash to pay off mountains of debt.

‘No more talks without concessions’

CARACAS: Venezuela´s opposition on Monday ruled out returning to Vatican-led talks with President Nicolas Maduro´s government unless it makes major concessions amid a crushing economic crisis and bitter political standoff.

The opposition Democratic Unity coalition blames Maduro for the OPEC nation´s shrinking and dysfunctional economy and wants to bring forward the next presidential vote, due in late 2018.

However Maduro, 54, the self-declared "son" of late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, accuses the opposition of seeking a coup and sabotaging the economy to undermine him.

A Papal envoy, South American bloc Unasur and former heads of government from Spain, Panama and the Dominican Republic brought the feuding sides together at the end of October.

But the opposition walked out earlier this month, saying officials were reneging on accords to allow humanitarian aid, reform the national election board, free jailed activists and restore the National Assembly´s powers.

"If these demands have not been satisfied by Jan. 13, obviously there will be no conditions to re-establish dialogue," said coalition head Jesus Torrealba, referring to the next potential date for talks mooted by mediators.

"They are mocking the Venezuelan people and the international community," he told reporters.

Maduro, whose popularity has hit its lowest level of under 20 percent, according to pollster Datanalisis, said his team would be ready for Jan. 13 talks come what may.

"I want to affirm to Pope Francis my commitment to dialogue, peace and the word of God," he told a radio show.

"If not talking means Torrealba is going to take up arms and call for an intervention in Venezuela, he will never achieve it. "Opposition leaders say the coalition needs a re-launch in the New Year after the dialogue stalled momentum from large street protests and a symbolic trial of Maduro in the Assembly. The president has threatened that the opposition-led legislature may not exist much longer.

