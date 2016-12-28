Beijing

Chinese coke and coking coal futures sank for a fourth straight session, as speculative investors continued to take profits from the weeks-long rally in steelmaking raw materials amid concerns about demand as Beijing cracks down on excess steel capacity.

Iron ore eked out small gains, breaking a nine-day losing streak that had knocked prices to a one-month low on Monday.

Steel rebar, used in construction, was flat to slightly higher.

Concerns about economic growth in the world´s top commodities market and efforts by the government to rein in its red-hot property market continued to weigh on sentiment.

Adding to fears about broader declining consumption, steel mills typically curb their output during the quieter winter months and ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday at the end of January. "Coke spot prices tumbled sharply today on decreasing purchases from steel mills," said Zhang Min, coal analyst at China Sublime Information Group.

