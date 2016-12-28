Karachi

The Karachi Cotton Exchange continued to witness slow activity on Tuesday, while spot rates declined by Rs50/maund.

Spot rates decreased by Rs50 to Rs6,200/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,645/40kg after a decrease of Rs53. Ex-Karachi rates also fell to Rs6,335/maund and Rs6,790/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

A trader said the market witnessed dull activity for the second consecutive day, as most of the traders went on holidays and mills are going through the closing period.

“Holiday is being observed in Sindh, which resulted in no transaction from the province,” he said.

The KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 3,000 bales in between Rs6,325/maund to Rs6,475/maund.

Transactions were recorded from Haroonabad, Hasilpur, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab, while no transaction was recorded from Sindh.

