Tokyo

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday in light pre-New Year holiday trading with markets adopting a wait-and-see stance less than a week before the first output cut deal agreed between OPEC and non-OPEC members in 15 years is scheduled to kick in.

London Brent crude for February delivery was down 1 cents at $55.15 a barrel by 0335 GMT after settling up 11 cents on Friday.

Oil markets were closed on Monday after Christmas at the weekend.

NYMEX crude for February delivery was up 10 cents at $53.12 a barrel, after closing at a 17-month high on Friday. Jan. 1. bring the official start of the deal agreed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC members to lower production by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd).

The accord is designed to bolster oil prices, squeezed for more than two years by a global supply glut.

