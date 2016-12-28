Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar inched up against the yen and euro on Tuesday as some investors emerged out of the holiday lull to hunt for bargains as the market entered the last trading stretch of the year.

The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.0435 after climbing overnight to $1.0469.The dollar was up 0.3 percent at 117.420 yen after slipping to a six-day low near 117.000 the previous day in reaction to slightly lower U.S. yields. The 10-year Treasury note yield rebounded from the previous day´s decline to shore up the dollar. The yen showed little reaction to Japan´s inflation data, which saw core consumer prices mark the ninth straight month of annual declines in November.

Movements were limited with financial markets in Sydney, Hong Kong and London still closed on Tuesday for the Christmas holidays. "There isn´t much in the form of fresh incentives moving the market right now. The dollar is seeing some participants buy on dips that formed as it sagged through the Christmas break," said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG Securities in Tokyo. The U.S. currency had climbed to a 10-month high of 118.660 yen mid-month on the back of the Trump rally, during which it benefited from expectations of higher interest rates to match the incoming president´s stimulatory economic policies.

