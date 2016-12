The rupee remained flat against the dollar in the interbank currency market on Tuesday. The rupee closed unchanged at 104.85/dollar.Dealers said the forex market saw a dull trading activity due to low importers' demand.The local unit traded in the narrow range of 104.85 and 104.90 during the session.

Rupee unchanged was posted in Business of TheNews International on December 28, 2016.