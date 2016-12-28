SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures rose on Tuesday after suffering deep losses last week, with the market underpinned by concerns over poor rainfall affecting Argentina´s key crop areas.

Wheat jumped 1.1 percent on expectations of strong demand from India, where two years of lower output has depleted stockpiles.

"Grains and soybeans have opened higher as it is mainly short-covering after the Christmas holiday break," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"The drought in Argentina is becoming an issue. If there is crop damage, we could see some more gains."

The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract had risen 0.9 percent to $9.97-1/2 a bushel by 0616 GMT and wheat had added 1.1 percent to $3.98 a bushel and corn had gained 0.7 percent to $3.48-1/4 a bushel.

Heavy rains that pelted parts of Argentina over the weekend did not reach the southeastern part of the bread-basket province of Buenos Aires, where dryness is threatening to dent soybean production, local farm weather experts said on Monday.

