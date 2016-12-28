Stocks posted moderate gains on Tuesday on value buying, while activity remained lackluster ahead of the year end, dealers said.

Ali Raza at Elixir Securities said equities closed higher helped by modest gains in select index names. “Trading activity as expected remained on the lower side with stocks seeing little participation ahead of yearend primarily from institutional investors.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 230.74 points or 0.49 percent to close at 46,920.47 points.

KSE-30 shares index gained 160.73 points or 0.64 percent to end at 25,347.98 points.

As many as 405 scrips were active of which 204 advanced, 180 declined and 21 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 198.613 million as compared to 179.672 million shares a day earlier.

Market after a sideways open gained steadily during the day with select blue-chips across financials, oils, cements and industrial sideboards driving gains on selective value buying.

Index heavy Habib Bank (HBL) up 2.0 percent emerged as a top performer and contributed over 65 points to the Index, while Pakistan State Oil (PSO) up 1.3 percent and Attock Refinery (ATRL) up 3.0 percent also ended positive driven by earnings excitement primarily from inventory gains amid recovering global crude.

On the flip side, Hub Power (HUBC) down 1.4 percent witnessed correction on low volumes and dented KSE-100 index by most points.

Nabeel Haroon at JS Global said positivity prevailed in the market as the index gained around 231 points to close at 46,920 level.

“OMC led the gains in the market as the sector gained to close 1.9 percent higher than its previous day close”.

Nominal increase was witnessed in the E&P sector as crude oil prices traded comfortably above $53/bl level on the back of anticipation that balance will come to an oversupplied oil market as OPEC and 11 nations including Russia will trim their production by 1.8 million barrels a day from January 2017 onwards.

Honda Car (HCAR) up 3.07 percent in the automobile sector extended its gains to close in the green for the second consecutive session.

Going forward, analysts expect selective interest to continue in the remaining days of this year with benchmark index hovering and consolidating near 47K.

Companies posting highest gains include Phillip Morris Pakistan, up Rs121.17 to close at Rs2752.08/share and Sonofi Aventis, up Rs117.50 to close at Rs2467.50/share.

Companies posting major losses include Pak Services, down Rs46.50 to end at Rs883.50/share and Sapphire Fiber, down Rs40 to end at Rs970/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Dewan Cement with a turnover of 15.212 million shares. The scrip gained Rs1.63 to close at Rs37.23/share.

Bank of Punjab was second with a turnover of 13.74 million shares. It gained 36 paisas to end at Rs17.58/share. Dost Steels Limited was third with a turnover of 13.029 million shares. It gained 16 paisas to finish at Rs10.68/share.

