KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia said it was taking action against an unnamed financial institution for failing to promptly notify the central bank of its dealers´ misconduct involving the fixing of the dollar-ringgit exchange rate.

The action comes amid efforts by the central bank to curb offshore trade of the ringgit and stem the fall of the currency, which is one of Asia´s worst performing currencies in 2016.

In a statement on Tuesday, the central bank said the financial institution facing

action failed notify it of a "significant audit finding."

"The finding indicates that there were communications with traders from other foreign financial institutions which included inappropriate references to the fixing rate submission process," Bank Negara said.

The central bank said it viewed such reporting breaches seriously, "especially on financial institutions´ involvement with offshore ringgit NDF (non-deliverable forward) market or any activities that relates towards market manipulation.

