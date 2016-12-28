LAHORE: Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park will replace Sundar Industrial Estate (SIE) as a flagship project of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC), as it is expected to generate exports worth $4 billion, Rizwan Khalid Butt, chairman of PIEDMC, said on Tuesday.

He termed completion of over 1,500 acres park at the Lahore-Sheikhupura Motorway top priority and a challenge for him as PIEDMC chairman.

“The Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park is exclusively designed for exports of apparel where a large number of Chinese investors have shown keen interest to invest,” he added.

The plots will be sold in the apparel park on first-come first-serve basis with a timeframe of six months for setting up production units, Butt added.

Around 500 acres of land available for this first state-of-the-art apparel park would be utilised for service area, he said, adding that around 1,000 acres will be available for industrial plots of 10 acres each, to establish medium sized woven or knitted garment units. Each unit will employ 3,000 workers.

The industrial estate will; thus, provide employment to 250,000 workers, he added. The average export of this size of apparel units in Pakistan is $30-$50 million. Resultantly, industrial park will generate approximately annual exports of $3-$4 billion, Butt added.

