ISLAMABAD: The 340 megawatt Chashma Nuclear Power Project Unit C-3 will be switched on today (Wednesday), a statement said on Tuesday.

“The Unit C-3 will start working by Wednesday, while the Unit C-4 of the project, having a capacity of generating 340 megawatt electricity, would be operational by July 2017,” Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Secretary Attiq Ahmed told the National Assembly’s Committee on Planning, Development and Reform in a briefing.

He informed the committee as many as 733 megawatt nuclear-energy-based electricity has been added to the national grid to date.

Meanwhile, Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen (Retd), Muzammil Hussain told the committee the 2,400 megawatt electricity will be injected into the national grid by 2018.

“The country has a huge potential for hydel power generation; however, only 7 percent of this potential had been tapped so far,” the Water and Power Development Authority chief said.

“Diamar-Bhasha dam will be developed in two phases. In the first phase, a water reservoir (dam) will be constructed at a cost of $ 7 billion (in the first seven years)

and later the power generation house worth $ 7 billion will be built in the second phase.”

General Hussain added the Dasu project, with a production capacity of 482 megawatt electricity, will also be launched in April, 2017.

Later, the committee sought a detailed record of documents related to the Mangla Dam Raising project from the concerned authorities. The committee, chaired by Abdul Majeed Khan Khanan Khail, was attended by MNAs Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Shazia Farid, Shamas-un-Nisa, Junaid Akbar, Qaiser Jamal, Sheikh Salahuddin, Sher Akber Khan, and Iftikhar-ud-Din.

