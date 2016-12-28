KARACHI: The banking sector’s spread fell 31 basis points to 4.97 percent year-on-year in November 2016 on soft lending and deposit rates and inline with the central bank’s monetary stance, analysts said on Tuesday.

The spread is the difference between the interest rate a bank charges from a borrower, and the interest rate a bank pays to a depositor. The latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed that easy monetary conditions reduced weighted average lending rate to 8.12 percent -- the lowest since June 2005 -- in November.

Similarly, the weighted average deposit rate dropped to 3.11 percent, the level last seen in July 2006.

The average spreads clocked in at 5.12 percent, down 47 basis points year-on-year in January-November period of 2016.

Analysts said low interest rates have compressed a spread between lending and despot rates. This coupled with falling yield on treasury investments are already taking a toll on the sector’s profitability.

Banks have been hit by lower interest rates which make deposits unattractive for the customers.

“We believe that discount rate has bottomed out due to build up of inflationary pressure,” said an analyst at Alfalah Securities.

“We see a 50bps increase in discount rate in March and September 2017 monetary policy respectively; hence we stay optimistic on spreads going forward.”

The SBP’s data also revealed that total outstanding bank credit rose 13.4 percent to Rs13.5 trillion year-on-year in November 2016.

The major increase in bank credit expansion came from government sector, which unlike the recent past, reverted to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The central bank’s credit to government sector increased 53.7 percent to Rs873 billion in November 2016.

Government borrowing from commercial banks remained almost stagnant at Rs104 billion in November this year, the data showed.

0



0







Banking spread shrinks 4.97pc in November was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174861-Banking-spread-shrinks-497pc-in-November/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Banking spread shrinks 4.97pc in November" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174861-Banking-spread-shrinks-497pc-in-November.