FBR likely to collect Rs18 billion capital gains tax from share trading

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is likely to collect capital gains tax of Rs18 billion from shares’ trading during the current fiscal year of 2016/17, sources said on Tuesday.

“The FBR has estimated this amount on the basis of buoyancy in the Pakistan Stock Exchange and changes in the rules regarding commodity shares,” a senior official said on the condition of anonymity.

The National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) has deposited capital gains tax of around Rs8 billion on behalf of the FBR from sale and purchase of shares for the first five months of the current fiscal year, the official added.

In the fiscal year 2015/16, the revenue authority collected capital gains tax of Rs5 billion on stocks trading. Last week, the FBR and NCCPL officials held a meeting to review the ongoing deduction of tax and amendments to the Income Tax Rules, 2002.

In the wake of robust trading at PSX and inclusion of commodity exchange in the capital gains regime, a subsidiary company of NCCPL would be formed on the directives of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) with the task to manage tax collection and adjustments, the official added.

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) had announced to include PSX in its benchmark emerging market index by June 2017. The status is believed to attract multimillion dollars of portfolio investment.

The FBR on December 7 notified amended rules for computation of the capital gains tax related to future commodity contracts traded at the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX).

The rules also included asset management companies for imposing capital gains tax on the settlements of funds. NCCPL has been assigned the task to collect tax in both the cases.

As per the amended rules: “Asset Management Companies and PMEX shall continue to determine, compute and collect capital gains tax on open-ended mutual funds and future commodity contracts respectively, and shall deposit the same with NCCPL within 10 working days at the month end.”

Regarding audit of investors in the stock exchange, the FBR official said, potential cases had been identified for scrutiny. The official; however, added that the audit would be conducted in consultation with the NCCPL.

