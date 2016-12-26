OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Non-local Kashmiris have been getting native identity certificates for the past four months, official documents revealed.

A letter written to the puppet regime by the Indian ministry of home affairs called for issuance of identity certificates to non-local Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir, KMS reported.

The demand has been made on the pretext of recruitment of the children of these refugees in the Indian armed forces.

Later, the deputy commissioners were ordered to issue instructions to Naib Tehsildars working under their administrative jurisdiction to issue the nativity certificates to these non-Kashmiris known as West Pakistan Refugees (WPR).

The letter reads, “Kindly issue necessary instructions to all Naib Tehsildars working under your administrative jurisdiction to issue nativity identity certificates to the wards of West Pakistan Refugees (WPR) strictly on the Performa devised by the ministry of home affairs, government of India, so that they may be in a position to establish their identity at the time of recruitment in CAPFs and Indian armed forces. The matter may be treated as most urgent.”

