From sublime to the ordinary

Dictator General Pervez Musharraf’s fleeing from the country perfectly exemplified, ‘show me the man I will show you the law.’ He was allowed to leave the country for foreign destination despite facing the crime of high treason under Article 6 for twice suspending the Constitution of the country. The government, prima facie, had to give in because the then army chief, General Raheel Sharif, wanted his former boss to be off the hook and he pushed that through as claimed by General Musharraf in his recent TV interview triggering cascade of debates and controversies raising the fundamental question of fair and indiscriminate application of law in Pakistan.

His disclosures, condemnably, implied an indictment on the government, the judiciary and the then army chief who, according to him, fiddled with the due process of law as per prior understanding. It was a very serious allegation and the judiciary may take action against the dictator as suggested by the incumbent Supreme Court Bar Association president in order to put the record straight because the integrity, impartiality and independence of the institution were at stake. The response of the government and Gen Raheel may also follow. Their inaction may give degree of credence to the claim of the dictator. The sketchy clarification from the PM House was akin to sleight of the hand.

The currency of the perception had been flying thick and fast to the effect that the government gave in to expediency at the expense of the law, quite clearly emanating from its survival strategy. Keeping the then army chief on the right side was considered as method in madness in the context of their earlier blusters to see the implementation of Article 6 to the logical conclusion. The government’s resolve started melting as it was subsequently confronted by back to back political crisis created by the PTI, and was desperately seeking to get support from whatever quarters in an attempt to lengthen the lease of life. As such, the government had to back track and decided to go soft on General Musharraf to appease the then army chief. The judiciary also did not bat an eyelid when General Musharraf flew to a foreign country after presenting the bogus medical certificate in the court. His name was removed from the ECL by the government taking the untenable plea of the Supreme Court’s order.

General Musharraf’s interview had indeed put the government, former army chief and the judiciary in the precarious situation implying all were hand in gloves to get him out of the country without subjecting him to face the legal consequences of his crime. It was the accusation by implication and those implicated may clarify their position because their repute was at stake. As we all know, once credibility was hurt, it was difficult to restore it in the foreseeable future.

The then army chief’s moves, if established, to save the skin of General Musharraf would definitely cast poorly on him, optimising from sublime to the ordinary.

The game played might not bode well for the nascent political system of the country. The lamentable conclusion drawn from the widely held view clearly suggested that General Musharraf was given preference over the primary law of the land that he violated twice, and yet got impunity from those who were required to bring him in the dock. The government’s collusion against the law and the Constitution, overt and covert, may be exposed to preserve the sanctity of the Constitution. The PML-N government’s guilt was obvious because it did not contest the general’s going scot free simply because it wanted to get rid of the irritant at the altar of self-preservation. It was fair expectation from the democratic government to hold the Constitution in the highest esteem over the any number of generals what to speak of the dictator.

It was profoundly ironic that the then army chief put its foot down to coerce the civilian government to secure the release of the former army chief despite the fact he was facing trial under the Article 6 of the Constitution. No clarification had been released so far to the contrary that would surely be deemed that General Musharraf was right that the former army chief played his role to get him out of the woods. General Raheel Sharif may himself clarify his position. He was an outstanding army commander and people would like to pay him the respectful regards unabatedly.

The institution of the judiciary was also in the firing line of General Musharraf who stated that it looked the other side when his exit out of the country was underway. The court may take suo moto notice as suggested by the Supreme Court Bar president to pass an order to bring back the dictator in the dock because the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary was at stake. General Musharraf facing the legal consequences of his culpability was critical to restore the confidence of the people in the supremacy of law.

It may be recalled that the Opposition Leader Syed Khurshid Shah was on record as having blown the whistle that the shifting of General Musharraf to Karachi would be a prelude of his going abroad. The later events as unfolded in the case gave testimony to his prediction. His assessment was proved correct because the general left the country from Karachi. He lied as a part of the plan by submitting bogus medical certificates of his ailments in the court praying for permission to proceed to foreign country to undergo medical treatment. The plan exposed to the core as he had not undergone the procedure of highly specialised treatment abroad, and instead had been enjoying life he was known for.

General Musharraf spared no effort in projecting himself as the most powerful persona in the country and that was the reason he was given the safe passage not as a favour but as an entitlement. In fact, he would be constant source of embarrassment for Pakistan till such time he was not brought back in the country and prosecuted in the courts of law. The powerful hands of law may get him as early as possible if the stigmas of banana republic or pariah state were to be kept at bay.

It also implied that the mindset of the establishment (dictators) had not changed notwithstanding the advice of the Founder of the Nation who in his speech at the Staff College Quetta in January 1948 underscored the importance of the oath, requiring total allegiance to the constitution in letter and spirit. All the dictators blatantly flouted the advice of the Founder of the Nation because they had abrogated and suspended the constitutions of the country. General Raheel Sharif did not respond to the desperate call of the proponents of sit-in politics and thus kept his institution at bay from politics. Ideally, he should have maintained his neutrality in case of General Musharraf as well.

General Musharraf’s off the hook was indeed the travesty to the across the board fair application of law. It established that powerful committed heinous crimes with impunity, and poor people suffered long terms imprisonment for minor crimes. This state of affairs was both condemnable and contemptible and required to be addressed urgently if Pakistani was desirous of to be known as a civilized society. Supremacy of the law was the hallmark of civilized societies. In backward societies laws were despised and used as an instrument to abuse the marginalised sections of the society. Pakistan record in the international index was shameful because it was at the bottom 106 out of the 113 countries. General Musharraf’s saga would further downgrade our rating on this count, ironically.

