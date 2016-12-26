LAHORE: Railways Minister Saad Rafique said on Sunday the government would devise its strategy after observing the programme of the PPP on December 27.

Saad said the government was happy on the return of Asif Ali Zardari and December 27 will also pass peacefully, adding that they wanted to see Zardari in the country. He said today’s Pakistan was different from 2013’s Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said the country was far away from default and peace was returning to the country as the backbone of terrorists had been broken and electricity production was increasing in the country.

He said whenever Nawaz Sharif was given a chance to rule, he tried to develop the country.

Talking to the media at the Lahore Railway Station after visiting the special Christmas Peace Train on Sunday along with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, he said Zardari should give political training to Bilawal.

The Speaker, while talking to the media, said the Christian community was playing a great role in the country’s development. He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Railways by running this special train.

