Imran is a bag of controversies, says Fazl

Says PTI chief first alleged rigging in 2013 polls and then became silent; said he won’t even appoint Sh Rashid as his peon but later said he mirrored his political thinking; there’s more corruption in KP than in any other province

KOHAT: JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was a bag of controversies who first raised hell by alleging rigging in the 2013 general elections and then became silent.

Speaking at a public meeting here, Fazl said the KP government was wasting funds, as no real change had been noticed in any part of the province.

He said the PTI leaders were unveiling plaques of projects launched by the previous governments.

Fazl claimed that Imran Khan had failed in politics as he consistently backtracked on his previous statements. He said the KP province had become a hub of corruption and nepotism.

He asked Imran Khan to clarify his party government’s wrongdoings in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before attempting to make other leaders accountable.

“They have taken the PanamaLeaks case to the court but swept the Bank of Khyber fraud case under the carpet to avoid embarrassment,” he said.

He said the government functionaries were depositing gas royalties in their bank accounts.

He said there was more corruption in Kohat than in any other part of the country.

Fazl said Imran used to say he won’t even appoint the AML chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed as his peon but later said Sheikh mirrored his political thinking.

Fazl said peace was must for the enforcement of Sharia. He said Madaris protected the Islamic culture and ‘chaddar’ and they could not be closed or eliminated through conspiracies.

The JUI-F chief asked the government to stop actions and propaganda against the seminaries at the behest of the US. He claimed seminaries had never produced suicide bombers.

“These institutions have protected and promoted human rights and are a symbol of our faith,” he added.

The JUI-F chief said he had ideological differences with the PTI and he will continue to fight this ideological war. He said three meetings were arranged between him and the PTI leaders in order to cool down the temperature.

“In the last meeting, when I told the PTI leaders that this was my last meeting with them, they complained that I was not talking to them.”

The PTI leader told Fazl that they had been monitoring his speeches for the last three years which were focused on Imran Khan. They complained that Fazl dubbed Imran a Jewish agent.

Fazl also explained why he called Imran Khan a Jewish agent. “I don’t say anything wrong; Imran Khan is a representative of the western tradition.”

He said Imran was known for taking U-turns on different issues of national importance for which he deserved a reward.

He said the religious roots were anchored deep in the KP adding that no party could rival the PTI when it came to uprooting these religious roots.

“We will impose a humiliating defeat on the PTI in the KP in the upcoming elections.”

He said the PTI-led KP government first supported the CPEC and now it was heaping the blame on him.

Fazl said he opposed the merger of Fata into the KP and wanted the government to solve this issue in accordance with the wishes of the people expressed during jirgas.

He also stressed the need for holding referendum on the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said Imran Khan should have staged a dharna on the CPEC but he busied himself with staging dharnas against the government.

He also claimed that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had appointed a corrupt person to investigate the Khyber Bank scandal.

He urged the media and rulers to play role in exposing the US atrocities in the Muslim world.

He said the US was behind brutalities and genocide of Muslims in Myanmar and Syria.­

