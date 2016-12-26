Modi extends best wishes

LAHORE: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday celebrated his 67th birthday with his mother and other members of the family at his private residence in Jati Umra, Raiwind.

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of the prime minister, tweeted the pictures showing the PM offering the birthday cake to his mother. The First Lady, Kulsoom Nawaz, was also seen in the pictures cutting the cake along with the premier.

The prime minister also visited the graves of his father Mohammad Sharif and younger brother Abbas Sharif.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on his birthday.

On the birthday of Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif, Modi tweeted, "I pray for his long and healthy life."

The Indian premier's birthday wishes came amid simmering tension between Pakistan and India over intermittent ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the Working Boundary following an alleged surgical strike and unrest in Kashmir and the Uri army base attack.

Last year, the Indian prime minister had made a surprise stopover in Lahore on the occasion of Nawaz Sharif's birthday and the wedding of his granddaughter, a move that appeared to promise better relations between the two neighbouring countries in the coming year.

The Pathankot air base attack occurred just days after Modi's surprise visit and India alleged the involvement of Jaish-i-Mohammad militants in the attack.

After the Uri attack in September, India stepped up its drive to isolate Pakistan diplomatically and termed Pakistan a terrorist state.

