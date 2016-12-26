OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Already deprived of two senses, a deaf and dumb young man, Suhail Shafi, was rendered blind when Indian-occupation troops fired gun pellets at him.

Suhail had not let disability deprive him of earning a livelihood working alternately as a videographer, a driver and a decorator until he lost his vision with pellets fired by the forces at him last Eid when everyone at his home was preparing to get the sacrificial sheep slaughtered. “Being deaf and dumb, 21-year-old Suhail, who hails from Baramulla, uses gestures to communicate with people,” said his mother, Khadija.

