MIRPUR (AJK): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a special fund for supporting treatment at reputable hospitals abroad of those Kashmiris who have been injured by pellet guns and those who have been rendered disabled due to Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

This was announced by the AJK Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, in a statement late Saturday.

He said that these people would be provided medical care at international hospitals.

The AJK cabinet had on Friday accorded formal approval for the setting up of a special fund for provision of quality medical treatment to those who had sustained injuries in Occupied Kashmir by pellet guns.

The AJK PM said that the Indian-occupation forces used massive force to suppress the voice of the people.

He said that thousands of Kashmiri youths and other civilians lost their eyesight and sustained other injuries during their resistance movement against Indian brutalities since July this year.

