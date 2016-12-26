1FATEH JANG: The police and law- enforcement agencies carried out joint search operation in Fateh Jang and arrested nine suspects on Sunday.

On a tip-off the police and law- enforcement agencies personnel carried out door-to-door joint search operation and arrested nine suspects for violating renting laws.

The personnel of the law enforcement agencies also seized ammunitions, including 13 pistols, rifles, nine long- range binoculars, seven search lights and huge cache of bullets. The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

