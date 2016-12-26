ISLAMABAD: Even three days after the Capital Development Authority and Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) agreed to form a joint working group to address the issues facing the country’s leading seat of learning, especially massive encroachments on its land, there's no progress on the matter.

During a visit to the QAU on Wednesday, CDA Chairman and Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz had said the civic agency would help the university reclaim its land from encroachers and address other issues and would ensure the immediate formation of a joint working group for the purpose.

The QAU was quick to name Dr Wasim Ahmad, Dr Shafiqur Rehman, Engineer Bakht Rehman, Ashfaq Khan, Dr Ilhan Niaz and Dr Ishtiaq Ali as its nominees for the working group but the CDA has yet to name its members despite a formal request by the university.

The QAU claims at least 200 acres of its land valuing around Rs1.6 billion has long been illegally occupied by villagers and encroachers.

According to Dr Ilhan Niaz, spokesman for the Quaid-i-Azam University, the university wrote a letter to the CDA for nomination of its members for the joint working group shortly after the CDA chairman's visit to the campus but it has yet to receive any feedback or follow-up on the matter.

He told 'The News' on Saturday that the QAU vice-chancellor had separately authorised the university's Resident Officer, Dr Wasim Ahmad, to begin clearing fresh encroachments in Kot Hatial area, where the latest land grabbing was reported on Oct 30.

"This is also as part of the follow-up to the visit of the CDA chairman as he personally (along with his team) verified the illegality of the encroachments," he said.

The spokesman said the QAU was also planning to write to the Islamabad police to set up permanent checkpoints at its entry and exit points.

