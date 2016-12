LAHORE: At least 10 people suffered injuries when a speeding van dashed into the wall of a local bank near Manga Mandi Bypass on Sunday. Rescuers pulled the injured out of the vehicle and shifted them to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

