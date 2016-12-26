ISLAMABAD: The Christian community celebrated Christmas across the world on Sunday with zeal and fervour. The Christians in Pakistan celebrated their religious festival with traditional enthusiasm.

Special services were held in churches across the country and prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. This year, a special Christmas Peace Train has been launched by Railways Ministry to express solidarity with the Christian community.

There was zero power loadshedding on Sunday in the country for Christmas festivities on the instructions of PM.

In their messages on the occasion of Christmas President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said the government is striving to promote interfaith harmony amongst all religions and discourage discrimination on the basis of religion.

The president said the role of Christian community in the progress and prosperity of the country is unforgettable and their patriotism is appreciated.

The PM said the government treats all minority members as equal citizens of Pakistan and undertakes to empower them to use their abilities socially, economically and politically.

The president and the PM extended heartiest felicitations and wished Merry Christmas to the Christian brethren in Pakistan and all over the world.

