Islamabad: Congregation of Christian community, cake cutting, Christmas tree, distribution of sweets and gifts by Santa Claus and live folk musical performances featured the Christmas at Lok Virsa on Sunday.

Maintaining its previous tradition, Lok Virsa organised special programmes at the serene Lok Virsa venue which remained open for general public throughout the day. A large number of people from all walks of life including Christian community attended the ceremony and enjoyed the thrilling performances and presentations rendered by the artists and musicians.

Mayor Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority Shaikh Anser Aziz was the chief guest on the occasion. On arrival, Mayor, MCI performed cake cutting ceremony marking Christmas Day at the Heritage Museum. Later, he witnessed a special ceremony for Christian community where schoolchildren presented Christmas, national and folk songs. The performances of child stars were greatly commended by the audience.

In his address, the Mayor said: “I think that occasions like this are instrumental in promoting national unity, fraternity and brotherhood among the people of Pakistan. I am heading two organizations MCI and CDA, which are a true example of interfaith unity, are participating in the celebrations of Christmas with our Christian brothers.”

On this occasion, Lok Virsa authorities mentioned a few civic problems for which he has directed relevant departments of CDA and MCI to look into these for their rectification.

Talking to media, Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed shed light on the importance of celebrating Christmas through a cultural perspective. She also congratulated Christian community on their auspicious occasion.

"Christmas is a time for celebration and rejoicing. It is also a time to reflect on the message of Jesus Christ, the eternal message of love, peace and forgiveness," she said. Highlighting the role of his organization, Dr. Fouzia Saeed added "Lok Virsa is a national institution dealing with Pakistan's rich cultural heritage. It lives in the hearts of the masses, who are the real bearers of our magnificent cultural heritage. We always plan and present such programs and activities that create love, peace, harmony and solidarity in all classes of society including minorities. The today's event is a step forward in this direction".

A young Christian participant Unsi said that it was a day of great significance and entertainment and joy for his community. “Lok Virsa has indeed done a great job to contribute towards Christians".

0



0







Lok Virsa celebrates Christmas was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174513-Lok-Virsa-celebrates-Christmas/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Lok Virsa celebrates Christmas" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174513-Lok-Virsa-celebrates-Christmas.