KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The nation celebrated the 140th birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with national zeal and zest on Sunday.

The national flag was hoisted atop all public and private buildings.

The day dawned with Quran Khwani at the Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi. A change of guard ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Quaid in the morning.

Cadets of Pakistan Military Academy Kakool took the charge of guard duty. Commandant PMA Kakool Major General Abdullah Dogar who was chief guest on the occasion. He laid wreath at the Mazar and offered Fateha.

Various events, including seminars, debates, exhibitions and shows of performing arts had been arranged to highlight the teachings of the Quaid-e-Azam. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Mazar of the Quaid, laid wreath and offered Fateha. He was accompanied by members of his Cabinet. A large number of civilians belonging to all walks of life kept on visiting the Mazar of the Quaid-i-Azam throughout the day. As part of the week-long celebrations in connection with the Quaid's birth anniversary, a grand ceremony was held at Liaquat Gymnasium Sports Complex in Islamabad.

Electronic media aired special programmes in connection with the birth anniversary of the Quaid-i-Azam.

Public and private organisations and educational institutions held functions to highlight different aspects of the life of the Quaid-i-Azam.

