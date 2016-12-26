LAHORE: PTI leader Chaudhary Muhammed Sarwar has said that corruption and terrorism are two sides of the same coin.

For eradication of terrorism, corruption must be rooted out from the country, said Sarwar in a statement issued on Sunday.

PTI is ready to make any sacrifice for eradication of corruption in Pakistan. The change in the country will vanish all problems, including terrorism and corruption, he observed.

Corrupt rulers cannot eradicate terrorism, he said, adding that the PTI possessed clear stance against terrorism. Pakistan would be changed when the PTI came in power, he added.

