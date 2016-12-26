LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Lahore former Secretary Information Faisal Mir has said the return of Asif Ali Zardari has frustrated the opponents who have once again started targeting the PPP.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Faisal Mir said that the return of former President Asif Ali Zardari had added colour to the political culture in the country. He said the PPP's opponents should keep it in mind that their end was approaching and the party would again emerge as the leading political party. He said the PPP was still the largest political party of the country and its workers had played a remarkable role in restoration of democracy in Pakistan.

