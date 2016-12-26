RIYADH: A Saudi soldier was killed in a cross-border firefight with Yemeni rebels, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

A border post was attacked overnight by Huthi rebels, a spokesman said, adding that one soldier wounded in the exchange died before reaching hospital.

He was the latest of at least 111 Saudi soldiers and civilians to die in the country’s south since the kingdom launched a coalition to battle Yemeni insurgents in March 2015.

Most Saudi casualties have been from retaliatory cross-border rocket attacks or combat.

But there have also been previous deadly mine blasts in Jazan.

In Yemen itself, more than 7,000 people have been killed, mostly civilians, since March last year according to the United Nations.

A Yemeni military official said on Sunday that five rebels were killed in a coalition air raid in the southern Shabwa province.

0



0







Saudi soldier killed near Yemen border was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174491-Saudi-soldier-killed-near-Yemen-border/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Saudi soldier killed near Yemen border" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174491-Saudi-soldier-killed-near-Yemen-border.