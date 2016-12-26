LONDON: The widower of murdered British MP Jo Cox on Sunday urged people to heed the wake-up call of 2016 and come together in 2017 to fight extremism and terrorism.

Brendan Cox in a televised speech called for people to reunite after a divisive year in Europe, the United States and the Middle East.

Since 1993, Channel 4 television has shown an alternative Christmas message as Queen Elizabeth II’s traditional speech to the Commonwealth is screened on other British channels.

Jo Cox, 41, a mother of two young children, was shot and stabbed to death on June 16 in the days before Britain’s EU referendum.

Last month Nazi-inspired Thomas Mair, 53, was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of release after being found guilty of murdering the opposition Labour MP.

“2016 has been an awful year for our family. And it’s been a divisive one for the wider world,” Brendan Cox said.

“A year in which fascism, xenophobia, extremism and terrorism made us divided and feel threatened. From America to Europe to the Middle East and beyond. “And these trends could strengthen, they could gain momentum, they could consolidate.

