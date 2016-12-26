Aqeel all set to jump to third spot in ATT Rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top singles player Aqeel Khan is all set to achieve fourth rank in Asian Tennis Tour Rankings after winning all the four ATT tournaments he featured in since ATT Rankings have been established.

Aqeel is ranked fourth but when the ATT rankings are updated, Aqeel expects to see himself at Number 3 in the newly-launched ATT Rankings as his title triumph in his fourth ATT event will be incorporated.

Aqeel has dominated domestic landscape for nearly two decades as he has been the national champion since 1999.

At the age of 36, he is still unbeatable at the national circuit.

In 1992 the average age of the men’s top 10 in the international circuit was 23.2 years.

It increased by 2002 to 24.5 years and in 2015, it was 28.6 years.

“Tennis has evolved and age factor doesn’t play a huge role anymore,” Aqeel told PPI.

Aqeel’s most recent title victory came last Wednesday in Islamabad in Kulsum Saifullah Khan Asian Tennis Tour Tournament.

A few days earlier, he also registered title triumph in Serena Hotel Asian Tennis Tour.

“Although players in Pakistan don’t follow nutrition plans, it helps an athlete increase the lifespan of his or her competitive career by three to four years,” he said.

Ironically, Aqeel also doesn’t follow any diet plan but tries to stay fit and avoid overeating.

Aqeel has literally lived under the shadow of Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, arguably the best tennis player Pakistan has ever produced. His achievements in the international circuit are unprecedented by any Pakistani player.

But according to some tennis experts in Pakistan, Aisam has been more successful because of his much better financial resources. “Featuring in top international tournaments is very expensive. It matters little how much talented you are. At the end of the day, it depends on the number of tournaments a player has featured in. But featuring in tournaments means a player has to spend a lot before lifting his or her game to a world-class level. A highly talented player but with a humble background will certainly fall behind those who are talented and can afford featuring in international tournaments frequently,” Aqeel said.

He said that he would have achieved many laurels at the international level had he been of a strong background.

However, he admitted that this was not only the case in Pakistan but even Europeans have to face this harsh reality of the wonderful game of tennis.

“This aspect of tennis is also debated in Europe. Tennis has turned out to be a game for the rich.”

Aqeel is the son of tennis coach Jamil Khan. Aqeel’s younger siblings Jalil and Yasir have followed in his footsteps and are among the top national players. But Aqeel is yet to see a challenger for his top national spot.

Aqeel regularly represents Pakistan in Davis Cup tie and he said he is excited and looking forward to play against Iran next year in February after a lapse of 12 years in front of a home crowd.

“We will not be taking Iran lightly in the tie but I believe we will have an edge since we will play at our home,” Aqeel said.

He will pair up with Aisam for the doubles match to form a formidable team.

The two teams will play in Islamabad from February 3-5 in the Asia-Oceania Group II tie.

Aqeel said that their Davis Cup standing could have been much better had they been playing their quota of Davis Cup ties at home. “We have not been playing at our home for 12 years, which contributes a lot to any team’s performance.

“So, hopefully now with Iran’s arrival in the Davis Cup tie, we will be able to put up a stronger show,” he said.

