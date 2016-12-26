Departmental teams revival still a dream

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is organising National Hockey Championship in Lahore only for departments, but it has failed to get teams of many departments restored.

The PHF’s director development and domestic Olympian Naveed Alam, when contacted, said that the current management had taken over just one year ago. “We had and still have multiple targets: qualification for World Cup and Olympics; and revival of domestic hockey. We launched PHF Vision 2020, which includes the restoration of all departmental teams,” he said.

“The importance that PHF gives to departments can be ascertained from the fact that PHF has converting the national championship into an event solely for departments.

“It is the first time that we are organising national championship only for departments. We were expecting that some more teams would come forward but this did not happen. Even Pakistan Customs, which had a golden history in hockey and had revived its team in the recent past, did not send its team for the championship,” Naveed said.

He admitted that a few departments did not have time enough to revive their teams. “But we will ask them to restore their teams when the next national championship is organised.

“This year SSGC was a new team that participated in the national championship and a couple of other departments are about to establish their teams such as Fauji Foundation.

“PHF will use all its powers to get the closed teams revived”, he asserted.

As many as 12 departmental hockey teams have been closed down during the last four years. Informed sources said the teams that have disappeared from the national hockey scene are UBL, MCB Bank, HBL, Allied Bank, PTCL, KESC, HBFC, PNSC, KWSB, KPT, Sindh Police, SUPARCO, and Pakistan Steel.

PHF’s present and past managements have failed to persuade these departments to revive their teams.

A group of former Olympians which often sharply criticises PHF’s policies has also failed to raise this issue.

The United Bank Limited has its own sports complex with an astro-turf hockey ground, but it has also closed down its team.

The government had directed, in mid-2000s, all federal institutions, banks and major corporations of the country to spend at least two percent of their budgets on formation of various sports teams to participate in national-level competitions.

Hockey experts say unless the game is strengthened at the grassroots level and departmental teams are revived, the country’s standing in the world will not improve.

Former hockey players say that hockey is mostly played by boys from lower- and lower-middle classes that cannot afford to play without having a job.

Former Pakistan goalkeeper Qamar Zia said it was due to departments that a large number of talented players were able to play and rise to the national level.

A pair of hockey shoes, usually called grippers, cost more than Rs6,000. Similar is the price of a hockey stick, which obviously parents from lower classes cannot afford.

The price of a goalkeeper’s kit is more than Rs100,000, so it was chiefly because of departments that boys managed to play.

