GLASGOW: Rangers manager Mark Warburton praised his side’s resilience as they ground out a 1-0 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The Glasgow giants struggled against the Scottish Premiership’s bottom side as they needed a Brad McKay own goal to claim their fourth victory in a row for the first time this season.

The victory strengthens Rangers’ grip on second place as they moved seven points clear of Aberdeen and Warburton said it had been a huge win for his side.

“The players have had a bad day in terms of quality of performance but they’ve emerged with the three points,” he said.

“All credit to them. If you can have an off day and still emerge with the spoils it speaks volumes for the team.

“That’s four victories out of four, we’ve got 38 points now from 19 games and we’ll move forward.

“We got the goal, we missed a couple of chances but we were just too open. Generally we were loose today but they battled and scrapped and they’ve emerged with the three points.

“When you’ve had a bad day and you emerge with the points against a hard-working good team like Inverness you’ve got to take the positives.

“It’s a huge three points for us because we’ve had three good performances and got the nine points out of nine and today we weren’t good but we still got the three points so I’m very pleased with that.

“If they were perfect every week they would be on a quarter of a million-pound-a-week and playing in the (Santiago) Bernabeu (at Real Madrid).

“But the fact is they’re human and they’ve played four games and won four games. Three very good performances and a sub-par today, but they’ve taken the points against a good team so you’ve got to take the positives out of a negative and that’s what we’ll do. “We’ll train well this week and look forward to another test on Wednesday.”

